New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

