Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 501,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,973. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
