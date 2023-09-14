Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000.

SCHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.17. 85,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

