Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

