Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 32,594 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Weyerhaeuser worth $98,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

