Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

