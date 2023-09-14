Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $281.77 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.