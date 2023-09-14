State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,810 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $63,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

