AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 42,832 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $102,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $283.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.84. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

