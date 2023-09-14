Horizons Wealth Management Sells 58 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

