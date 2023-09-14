SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Cut by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

