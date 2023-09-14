Invictus Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

