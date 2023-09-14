Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,481 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

