M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 203,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

