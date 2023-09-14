M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,736. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

