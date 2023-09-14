State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.16 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

