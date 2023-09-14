Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
