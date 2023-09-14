Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $874.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.