Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $52,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $170,936,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MTUM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.45. 284,202 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.