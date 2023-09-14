Private Asset Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,916,540,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.89. 679,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,207. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

