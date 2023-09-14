Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.6 %

CASY opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $275.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,582,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

