Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CASY opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.