Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CASY opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

