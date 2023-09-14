Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.40. 256,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

