Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.30. 163,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,229. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

