The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TD traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 281,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

