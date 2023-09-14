Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 6,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,323. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

