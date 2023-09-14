Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $542,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,069,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,156 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

