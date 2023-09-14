Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.38. 41,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,781. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.63.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.