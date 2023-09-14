Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.16. 387,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

