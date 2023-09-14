Park National Corp OH Sells 2,104 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $420.48 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

