First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.26.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

