First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $514.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.53. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

