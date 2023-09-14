First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

