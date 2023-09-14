First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $178.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

