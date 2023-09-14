Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

