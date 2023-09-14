Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys Shares of 6,483 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.