Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

BGB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,842. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 29,833 shares in the company, valued at $319,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 202,416 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

