Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

