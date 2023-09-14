AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 93,381 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,381 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $598.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

