Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

