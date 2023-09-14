AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623,382 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.01 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

