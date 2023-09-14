New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 107,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,800 shares of company stock valued at $37,169,876 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

