New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

CAG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 348,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.