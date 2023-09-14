AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.