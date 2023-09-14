Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Rayonier worth $91,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 27.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.27%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

