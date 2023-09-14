Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

