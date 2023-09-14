Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 5,700 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

