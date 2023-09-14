Duality Advisers LP Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 142.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,427 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

