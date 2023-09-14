Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,371. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

