Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.52. 42,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.72. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

