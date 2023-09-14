Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 17,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

